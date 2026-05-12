Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing edition of the IPL, and his performances have propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the points table. His most recent spell against Mumbai Indians grabbed everyone's attention, making the 36-year-old the new talk of the town. Bhuvneshwar picked up four wickets, including the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, and later struck a crucial six to help RCB clinch a thrilling two-wicket win. Following this performance, many former cricketers and fans urged the BCCI to consider bringing Bhuvneshwar back into the national team.

Notably, the right-arm pacer last represented India in 2022 in a T20I against New Zealand. Amid the growing calls for his return, Bhuvneshwar finally broke his silence.

In a video posted by RCB, he stated that he is not focused on making a comeback to Team India, explaining that he has stopped setting long-term goals and is simply enjoying his brilliant run in the IPL.

"I am not thinking about India's comeback. It has been many years since I stopped keeping or making long-term goals, because whenever I did that, it never worked for me. I am happy that I have played 200 matches and taken so many wickets, in the powerplay and at the death. I think it is all a reward for what I have done over the years," said Bhuvneshwar.

"There have been good years and bad years. Honestly, at this point in time, I am not feeling anything special. Of course, I would be lying if I said that I will not feel it later on. Once I stop playing, I think these will be memories that will come in handy later. But at this point in time, for me, I think it is very normal," he added.

With 21 wickets in 11 matches, Bhuvneshwar is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season, followed by Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, who has 19 scalps.

"I know 2026 is going well. I'm getting wickets, but I'm doing all the same things I was doing earlier as well. Of course, I can say the training has been a bit more, or maybe some things have improved since I haven't been playing for the country. One of the best things is that I get quite a long break after the IPL. I think I play so much cricket that I stay in touch, and I also get enough of a break that I have time to do other things," he said.

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