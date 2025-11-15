Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians after being traded from three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming season. The 28-year-old, who has played one T20I for India and had been acquired by KKR for Rs 30 lakh, will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee. It will be a homecoming for Markande, who had won the 2019 title with Mumbai Indians. He also played for India that season. The Punjab cricketer could be an aggressive aggressive spin option for MI as he is capable of adapting to different pitch conditions.

Meanwhile, charismatic allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and keeper-batter Sanju Samson are now set to play for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively after the high-profile trade was confirmed by the franchises ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

With the deadline for player retention ending later on Sunday, CSK stalwart Jadeja has switched base to Rajasthan Royals albeit at a much reduced fee, while Samson, who has led RR for four seasons, will be donning the yellow CSK jersey in IPL 2026.

An IPL media advisory said on Sunday that Jadeja's IPL fee had been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore, while Samson will play for CSK at his existing league fee of Rs 18 crore.

"Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore," said the advisory.

"Rajasthan Royals captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings at his existing league fee of Rs 18 crore.".

One of the most experienced players in the IPL, Samson has played 177 matches in the league with CSK being only his third franchise. He represented RR in all but two seasons — 2016 and 2017 — since making his IPL debut in 2013.

"England all-rounder Sam Curran will move from CSK to RR at his existing league fee of Rs 2.4 crore following a successful trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise, having previously represented Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and CSK in the other seasons," the IPL release stated.