Chennai Super Kings are struggling to register their first win of IPL 2026. Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the five-time champions have suffered three consecutive defeats and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. After finishing last in IPL 2025, CSK's campaign has continued to go downhill in this edition as well. Apart from the top-order failures, another major factor hurting CSK is the absence of their former skipper and iconic figure MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has missed the first three matches of the season as he is recovering from a calf strain.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Dhoni return to action, there is some disappointing news for them. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Dhoni is almost certain to miss CSK's upcoming IPL 2026 fixture against Delhi Capitals. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

The report further stated that Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his injury and will require at least another week to regain full match fitness. As per the report, CSK are hopeful of having him back in the squad for their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK are also dealing with an injury setback involving their South African batter Dewald Brevis. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated that Brevis' condition is improving.

"MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time," said Kasi. "We are hoping he (Brevis) will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game," he added.

Earlier, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that Brevis was nearing full recovery and is expected to play against DC.

"We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming said after CSK's defeat against RCB.

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