Chennai Super Kings have so far played six matches in the IPL 2026, losing four of them. Former skipper MS Dhoni has been conspicuous by his absence in these matches. A calf strain ruled him out of the first two weeks of action. Though he recently travelled with the team to Hyderabad, Dhoni was nowhere to be seen in the stadium. However, on Tuesday, CSK uploaded a video showing Dhoni wicketkeeping. CSK's next match is against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, and the video has given rise to speculation over whether Dhoni is ready for that match.

Rule No. 1: Don't step out when Thala's behind the stumps

Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again 😂💪#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey expressed optimism about MS Dhoni's comeback during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The former Indian cricketer is yet to feature in IPL 2026 as he has been recovering from a calf strain. While the right-hand batter has been taking part in net sessions, it is unclear when he will return to CSK's playing XI.

After CSK suffered a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Hussey, speaking at the post-match press conference, said Dhoni is progressing well with his rehabilitation and expressed satisfaction with his batting.

"He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting," Hussey said.

Hussey added that Dhoni is batting well and that he is satisfied with his form. He explained that Dhoni's main focus during recovery has been improving his running fitness and speed, particularly for quick runs between the wickets during the latter stages of an innings. Hussey said he is unsure about the exact return date but hopes Dhoni will be back soon.

"As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at. He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that. He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are," the CSK batting coach said.

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