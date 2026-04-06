Chennai Super Kings are all set to receive a massive boost with both MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis nearing full fitness ahead of their IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, according to a report by The Indian Express. The report claimed that the veteran wicket-keeper batter, who led the franchise to five IPL titles, will be undergoing a fitness test in the next couple of days and if the results are positive, he is expected to play against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni missed the first three matches of this year's competition due to a calf strain and while he did attend multiple training sessions, he did not travel with the team due to protocols. In multiple videos that surfaced online, Dhoni was seen batting in the nets but the franchise made it clear that his return will not be rushed and he will be allowed to recover completely before taking the field.

South Africa cricket team youngster Dewald Brevis has also not played a single game for CSK in IPL 2026 after picking up a side strain. He did travel to Bengaluru for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but he was not included in the squad.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that Brevis was nearing full recovery and is expected to play against DC.

"We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming said after CSK's defeat against RCB.

Earlier, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also provided a similar update when asked about Dhoni's potential return.

“He is on track. He is getting there slowly, slowly. He is eager to play. But you know it takes time sometimes. It will be soon."

CSK are currently at the bottom of the IPL points table after losing their first three matches.

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