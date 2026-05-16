Chennai Super Kings youngster Kartik Sharma performed to his potential during an IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The 20-year-old, who was bought by CSK for a record sum of Rs 14.2 crore, scored 71 off 42 with the help of six fours and five sixes. The right-handed batter looked confident and solid at the crease as he smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park. This was the second fifty for Kartik in his maiden IPL season. He had scored a half-century against Mumbai Indians earlier in IPL 2026.

India's World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth praised the batter and said he proved him wrong. He made the remark in a video on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda. The former India opener was quite honest in admitting that he was of the opinion that Kartik shouldn't have played the game.

"I've not been pro-Kartik Sharma, but I was very impressed with this knock. He took on Prince Yadav quite a bit, knowing he's the most dangerous bowler. Once he got set, he looked deadly. I never expected Kartik Sharma to play so well on this wicket. I thought he shouldn't have even played this game. But he made me eat back my words," said Srikkanth.

"The only thing is, he plays several dots after hitting a six or a four. He has to learn how to take a single after a six and give the strike to Dewald Brevis. Brevis lost momentum because he didn't get strike in the partnership with Kartik Sharma. Though they got sixes, they allowed Shahbaz Ahmed to escape on this wicket. But CSK should have scored 200 for the way Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis played," he added.

Talking about the match, Mitchell Marsh smashed 90 runs in just 38 balls, with the help of nine fours and seven sixes, as LSG beat CSK by seven wickets. His knock ensured LSG reached home in the 188-run chase without breaking a sweat.

Earlier, pacer Akash Singh returned with figures of 3 for 26 before Kartik's brilliant batting helped Chennai post a competitive total of 187 for 5. Akash Singh dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel to dent CSK's start. Kartik then stitched a 70-run stand with Dewald Brevis to take CSK out of hot water. Shivam Dube provided the late impetus with 32 not out off 16. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first.

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