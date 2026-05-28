Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle for most sixes in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) edition and in a T20 tournament. Sooryavanshi achieved this milestone during his side's IPL eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), slamming a stormy 97 in just 29 balls, with five fours and 12 massive sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 334.48. Sooryavanshi has smashed 65 sixes so far in the ongoing IPL season, outdoing Gayle's tally of 59 sixes in the 2012 edition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's tally of 12 sixes is the most by a batter in an innings of an IPL playoff match, overtaking the previous record held by Shubman Gill, who hit 10 sixes against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Sooryavanshi has scored 490 of his 680 runs this season in the Powerplay, which is also an IPL record. Furthermore, he is the first teenager to score 600 or more runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 15-year-old now also holds the record for the most runs scored by an uncapped batter in a single IPL season, overtaking teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 626 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Additionally, Sooryavanshi equalled former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina's record for the fastest half-century in an IPL playoff/knockout match, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls.

He is also the first player to hit 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings three times, surpassing Finn Allen. Overall, he has smashed 10 or more sixes in a T20 innings four times, equalling the all-time record held by Chris Gayle.

Sooryavanshi hit eight of his 12 sixes in the Powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is the most by a batter in the first six overs of an IPL match.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's explosive knock powered RR to a 47-run win over SRH, securing their place in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans.

(With ANI Inputs)

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