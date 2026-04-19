KKR vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. have endured a miserable campaign so far and are yet to register a win after six matches. Amid mounting criticism, the hosts will be desperate for consistent performances from their players as they look to finally open their win account. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been in solid form, losing just one of their five matches this season. With the spotlight firmly on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting, RR will be aiming to continue their strong run and secure another convincing victory. (LIve Scorecard)

KKR vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, Straight from Eden Gardens