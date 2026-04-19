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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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KKR vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. have endured a miserable campaign so far and are yet to register a win after six matches. Amid mounting criticism, the hosts will be desperate for consistent performances from their players as they look to finally open their win account. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been in solid form, losing just one of their five matches this season. With the spotlight firmly on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting, RR will be aiming to continue their strong run and secure another convincing victory. (LIve Scorecard)

KKR vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, Straight from Eden Gardens

Apr 19, 2026 14:24 (IST)
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KKR vs RR Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Cameron Green Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 28
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