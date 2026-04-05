Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green in the ongoing IPL. Green, who was acquired by KKR for a staggering Rs 25.2 crore, has not yet been cleared to bowl by Cricket Australia's medical team. His struggle has extended to the crease as well, where he has managed scores of just 18 and 2 in his first two outings. Gavaskar suggested that KKR should consider bringing in an extra specialist batter, noting that Green's inability to bowl has massively affected the team's overall balance.

"KKR will need to think about their combination if Cameron Green is not going to bowl. If he isn't contributing with the ball, then they might have to consider bringing in another specialist batter," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar noted that while Green is capable of batting at No. 4, KKR must urgently address their subsequent lower middle-order struggles.

"We know he has scored a hundred in the IPL and that he can bat well, but his form hasn't been great recently. Yes, he scored a hundred in a red-ball game in Australia not long ago, but this is where the team needs to look closely at the numbers. Green at No. 4 is fine, but the bigger concern seems to be the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, where they appear to be struggling a bit," he added.

Cricket Australia recently confirmed that Green's workload is being carefully managed due to a lower back concern, with the franchise reportedly informed about the restriction ahead of the tournament.

Despite not bowling in matches so far, Green has been seen bowling during practice sessions, hinting at a possible return to full all-round duties as his recovery progresses.

KKR have lost both of their matches so far and take on Punjab Kings next on Monday.

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