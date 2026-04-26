Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair was on the receiving end of brutal trolling after dropping two regulation catches of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, costing his side dearly in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash. In the space of just four deliveries, Karun dropped Shreyas on 28 at long-off, and again on 35 at long-on, inadvertently allowing PBKS to chase a record 265 on a docile track. Karun's dropped catches proved costly, as Shreyas went on to smash an unbeaten 71 off just 36 balls.

Following Karun's horror show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, fans mocked the veteran batter by resurfacing an old, emotional post.

Back in 2022, Karun had famously tweeted: "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

Here's how internet reacted:

"GIVE ME ONE MORE CHANCE" - KARUN NAIR'S HEARTBREAKING CONFESSION



Karun Nair said - "Dear Cricket, just give me one more chance!" After the DC horror show, this old post is viral again. From a triple century to being ignored, his mind is in total pain! pic.twitter.com/P9S1QfohI4 — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 26, 2026

Dear Cricket

Please don't give anymore chances to Karun Nair.#dcvspbks — CAPTAIN (@piyushkulkarn18) April 25, 2026

Karun Nair once begged: 'Dear Cricket, give me one more chance' Cricket gave him chance after chance. Now it's Tata Bye Bye https://t.co/0q3IE6gK1s pic.twitter.com/y6Dxb0DcYC — Shakur Surve (@Shakurs17) April 25, 2026

Dear Cricket please don't give chance to Karun Nair — Rohan007 (@rx07meme) April 25, 2026

In the first incident, Shreyas mistimed a shot off Vipraj Nigam toward long-off. Karun settled under the ball but was unable to hold on.

Four balls later, Shreyas miscued once again-this time off a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav-but Karun spilled the chance yet again.

Meanwhile, Shreyas has been sensational for PBKS this season, scoring 279 runs in seven matches and six innings at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 186.00, including four fifties and a best score of 71*.

Since joining the franchise last year, he has made 886 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 55.18 and a strike rate of 178.38, including 10 fifties, marking an era of transformation for his T20 game.



(With ANI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season