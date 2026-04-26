Punjab Kings scripted a historic chase against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. In pursuit of a target of 265, PBKS reached home in 18.5 overs. Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17) took Punjab off to a terrific start, but the team lost the plot after that partnership as DC made a comeback with some quick wickets. However, Shreyas Iyer scored 71 not out off 36 balls to take Punjab home in the massive chase.

Karun Nair dropped PBKS captain Iyer's catch twice, and that cost DC dearly.

Former India opener and former Delhi Daredevils player Virender Sehwag criticised Nair for his poor fielding.

"It's just not acceptable. Firstly, you aren't getting matches. And now, when you have a chance as a fielder, at least do some fielding. If you drop catches even there, then the captain will think that since he dropped catches, let us not pick him," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He said that a batter also needs to contribute with his fielding. The former India opener held Nair responsible for DC's loss against PBKS.

"All of this happens. Just because you are a batter, batting isn't your only job. Picking catches and completing run outs are also your jobs. Sorry to say, but Karun Nair, you came in just to field, dropped two catches and because of those two drops, you lost the game," said Sehwag.

"If I am the captain and he is a very important player and drops two catches, I can ignore that. But if he isn't in the playing XI and asks me for a chance, I will say that you aren't playing because of the dropped catches," he added.

In the first innings of the match, KL Rahul hit a mind-boggling 152 not out as DC posted a mammoth total of 264 for 2 after opting to bat first. Rahul scored his 152 not out off 67 balls, with the help of 16 fours and nine sixes. Nitish Rana also contributed to DC's total with 91 off 44 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and four sixes. The duo stitched a 220-run partnership off 95 balls for the second wicket. The 152-run knock by Rahul is the highest score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

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