Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to their third consecutive defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as they lost by 43 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. CSK are yet to win a game this season, and are rooted to the bottom of the table with a net-run-rate of -2.517. It is CSK's second-longest losing streak to start an IPL campaign. After the defeat to RCB, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad put the entire blame of the loss on himself.

Gaikwad contributed just 7 runs off 3 balls, departing in the very first over during CSK's chase of the mammoth 251-run target.

CSK fell 43 runs short in the end, and Gaikwad pondered whether a better contribution from him could've seen them chase down the score.

"I think, maybe if I would have contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it's on me today," Gaikwad said after the game.

Gaikwad's opening partner Sanju Samson also suffered his third unsuccessful outing in a row, getting out for 9. After a successful T20 World Cup 2026, Samson has been unable to translate his good form into the IPL. In his first three games, he has managed only 22 runs.

CSK were down to 30/3 at one stage, but powerful knocks by Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25), Prashant Veer (43 off 29) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) kept them alive through the middle overs.

However, the five-time champions ultimately fell short.

RCB's start to the season has been the polar opposite of CSK's. The reigning champions have picked up two convincing wins to start IPL 2026, firmly signalling themselves as contenders for the trophy once again.

CSK next take on Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday, April 11. On the other hand, RCB's next match is against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, April 10, in Guwahati.

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