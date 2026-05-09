Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) two successive defeats have left question marks over some of the out-of-form players, with the scanner particularly falling on wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh has failed to find his best form so far in IPL 2026, scoring only 64 runs in eight innings. However, former India cricketer and reputed commentator Murali Kartik suggested that it's a "good thing" that only one batter in the RCB lineup is not in form, as the team gears up for a playoffs charge.

"In a way, it is a good thing that there is only one batter in the batting order who is out of form. That is fine, you never know when the form will come back. Every player goes through a phase like this; unfortunately for him (Jitesh), it is right now," Kartik said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

Bought for Rs 11 crore, Jitesh played a number of explosive knocks as RCB won their first IPL title in 2025. However, he has been unable to recreate those heroics in 2026.

Meanwhile, RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat and Tim David praised the character shown their middle order after the side narrowly fell to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by nine runs (DLS Method) in an away fixture on Thursday, marking RCB's first defeat while chasing in five games.

Rajat Patidar led from the front with a scintillating 61 off just 31 balls, smashing six sixes during his innings and continuing his impressive season as the fourth-highest six-hitter in the tournament, according to a release.

Reflecting on the chase, David, who himself scored 40 runs in 17 balls, praised Rajat's composure and power-hitting.

"Rajat was amazing. They were big sixes. They were bowling fast, they were bowling short, and he absorbed a bit of pressure at the start, and then he just played how we know he can play."

"It was beautiful to watch. They got me out of my seat. Those sixes are pretty special," he added.

Bobat echoed those sentiments and highlighted the character shown by the middle order after the early setbacks.

"Obviously disappointing to not be able to pick up the two points. But it was encouraging to see some really brave performances from some of the boys today," Bobat said.

With ANI inputs

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