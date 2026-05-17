A stunning report of black ticket marketing has emerged, regarding a top official of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) being involved in the sale of more than 1,000 complimentary tickets, some for more than Rs 80,000. According to a report by the Indian Express, four people have been arrested by Delhi Police over the black ticketing scam, after which the potential involvement of a DDCA official has cropped up. The investigation took place after tickets were sold at very high prices ahead of Delhi Capitals' (DC) match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Three people - Mukeem (35), Gufran (36) and Md. Faisal (38) - were arrested near the stadium when they were caught by police trying to sell complimentary passes for the match. After interrogation, a petrol pump employee, Pankaj Yadav, was also arrested.

As per the report, a source close to Delhi Police revealed that the black ticket racket was spearheaded by a DDCA official.

On Thursday, four DDCA officials, including two senior officers, were questioned for close to five hours.

"This was a very systematic racket with this DDCA official at the top. Depending on the star value of the game and players, the rates of the ticket would be decided. Closer to the start of the game, they would charge more," the source reportedly said.

"Before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game, with Virat Kohli the major attraction, they charged at least Rs 80,000 for one ticket. We also learnt that the price ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the match and the demand," the source added.

The report further stated that Delhi Police investigators revealed the existence of an extensive black ticketing network, who sold more than 1,000 tickets per match at extortionate prices to desperate fans.

Presently, according to BCCI norms, the local franchise (in this case, Delhi Capitals) provides 10 to 15 per cent of each game's tickets to the hosting association (in this case, DDCA) as complimentary passes.

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