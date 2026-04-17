Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will don their iconic green jerseys as part of their 'Green Initiative' when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their home fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Made from recycled materials, the jerseys continue to serve as a symbol of the franchise's sustained commitment to sustainability. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world, as per a release from RCB. With the initiative launched in 2011, RCB continues to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices."

A key component of RCB's sustainability efforts is a comprehensive assessment of fan behaviour on matchdays. Through stadium-wide surveys conducted across all stands, the franchise is studying commute patterns, ride-sharing behaviour and estimating carbon emissions per spectator, enabling a clearer understanding of the environmental impact of fan travel.

Fans are also encouraged to use public transport to attend matches, with match tickets enabling access to the Bengaluru Metro. At the stadium level, RCB continues to strengthen its waste management systems, with detailed monitoring and audits of segregation practices.

RCB deploys a series of measures to reduce and offset its carbon emissions, including waste segregation and management at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting, and other initiatives, including voluntary fan pledges to reduce dependency on conventional resources.

The franchise also maintains a detailed assessment of its operational footprint, including emissions linked to team travel, accommodation and energy consumption. This includes analysis of travel distances and fuel usage, accommodation-related emissions through room-night data, and verification of stadium energy usage through diesel generator audits and electricity consumption records.

In addition, matchday sustainability audits will be conducted during the course of the season, further strengthening on-ground accountability. These efforts will be consolidated into a comprehensive sustainability report, followed by an independent assurance process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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