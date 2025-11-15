The retentions for IPL 2026 were announced on Saturday, leaving the fans stunned. The day began with the BCCI confirming the biggest trade deal, which saw Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting swapped with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Later in the day, it was revealed that CSK also parted ways with Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and others. However, the biggest shock came with the news of Kolkata Knight Riders releasing all-rounder Andre Russell and Rs 23.75 crore star Venkatesh Iyer.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released England batter Liam Livingstone, India star Mayank Agarwal and others. However, pacer Yash Dayal, who has been embroiled in major off-field controversies, was retained by RCB.

2025 runners-up Punjab Kings, who impressed everyone with their mind-blowing performance, also made some shocking releases. PBKS parted ways with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, pacer Aaron Hardie, among others.

Mumbai Indians have retained their core group of players ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions, but released one of their rising stars from last season, Vignesh Puthur.

Before announcing their releases and retentions, MI traded in Sherfane Rutherford from the Gujarat Titans and Shardul Thakur from the Lucknow Super Giants to strengthen their squad. Then on Saturday morning, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise traded in Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders as the leg-spinner returned to his former franchise.

After the release of players, the 10 IPL teams have handsome purse remaining ahead of the upcoming mini auction, which will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the auction, let's discuss the purse available for each team after the retention window closed:

1. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 64.30 crore

2. Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 43.40 crore

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs. 25.50 crore

4. Lucknow Super Giants: Rs. 22.95 crore

5. Delhi Capitals: Rs. 21.80 crore

6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs. 16.40 crore

7. Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 16.05 crore

8. Gujarat Titans: Rs. 12.90 crore

9. Punjab Kings: Rs. 11.50 crore

10. Mumbai Indians: Rs. 2.75 crore