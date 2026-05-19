The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race has become incredibly tense for the Chennai Super Kings after the loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH on Monday. With 12 points from 13 matches and just one game left in the league stage, the maximum they can reach is 14 points, a tally that might not be enough to make it to the next round if a few of the other results don't go their way. To sneak into the top four, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side no longer controls its own destiny and requires a combination of a big final win and outside results to fall in their favour.

To make it to the top 4, the absolute prerequisite for CSK is to win their final league match against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If they lose, they stay on 12 points and are mathematically eliminated. (IPL 2026 Points Table)

If they win, they reach 14 points and stay alive in the tournament, keeping their fingers crossed for the remaining fixtures. A 14-point finish will likely spark a massive Net Run Rate (NRR) logjam, which CSK would need to top by any means. Hence, they need to win the GT match by as large a margin as possible to bolster their NRR.

How CSK Can Qualify With 14 Points

For a 14-point CSK to grab the fourth spot, they need other top-four hopefuls to stumble severely so that no more than three teams cross the 14-point mark.

Punjab Kings are arguably CSK's biggest threat. CSK need PBKS to lose their final league game against LSG on May 23 to ensure they stay at 13 points, keeping them below Chennai's potential 14.

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CSK needs competing teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals to hit a roadblock and finish tied at or below 14 points. If RR reach the 16-point mark or KKR reach the 15-point mark, that window shuts. It has to be noted that the Royals are at 12 points at present and have 2 games to play. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at 11 but still have 2 games left in their league campaign.

If multiple teams finish tied on exactly 14 points for that final spot, it will come down strictly to Net Run Rate. Since the defeats to LSG and SRH dented CSK's NRR, they need the teams around them to suffer heavy defeats while they pull off a comprehensive victory against GT.

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