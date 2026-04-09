Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals with Kuldeep Yadav getting run-out on the final ball of the IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. With 2 runs needed off 2 balls, David Miller refused to take a single in order to stay on strike and that decision backfired massively as his team fell short of the target by the smallest of margins. However, there was another decision in the match that has the social media buzzing. In the 10th over of the DC innings, Nitish Rana was struck on the pads by a delivery from Rashid Khan and while the batters completed a single, the umpire raised his finger.

DC went for the review and although the decision was eventually overturned by the third umpire, the ball was deemed dead and the run did not count.

At 9.2 overs, Nitish Rana completed a single, but the run wasn't counted because the umpire had initially given him out, even though DRS later overturned the decision in his favour.



DC eventually lost the game by 1 run@ashwinravi99 what do you think of this rule, someone… pic.twitter.com/6RufRJubVa — Sadha (@sadha2525) April 9, 2026

This has been one of the contentious rules in modern cricket as MCC Law 20.1.1.3 states that "a ball is considered dead after a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal".

Nitish Rana was given lbw but DRS showed there was a contact, they had taken a single but as umpire had given it as out the run was nullified and it became a dot ball. That foolish rule need to go out, it costed Delhi the match — Raghushankar kengeri (@raghukengeri) April 9, 2026

Law 20.6 doubles on the concept and makes it clear that the ball will remain dead even if the original decision is revoked - "Once the ball is dead, no revoking of any decision can bring the ball back into play for that delivery".

However, social media users were not happy with the laws as they pointed out that the single could have made a huge decision in a close match like the one between DC and GT.

They pointed out that the law means that runs taken by the teams will not count even if the umpire makes an error and it is later rectified by the third umpire - something that potentially harm a team.

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