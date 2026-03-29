Rajasthan Royals' star player Riyan Parag will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders during the Indian Premier League 2026. He has been appointed captain of the side on a full-time basis. Notably, Parag led the team in eight matches in Sanju Samson's absence last year, but the results were poor. Out of those eight games, RR could win only two. Eventually, the side ended in the second-last spot on the table with four wins and 10 defeats in 14 matches.

Ahead of IPL 2026, RR traded their regular captain Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. While Jadeja is set to feature for the Rajasthan side, Curran has been ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opined that RR should have declared Jadeja as their captain and let the player groom Parag for the role. Parag also has the experience of leading Assam in domestic cricket, but Ashwin feels that there is a "huge difference" between leading a state side and an IPL team.

"I am not very sure of their leadership stem. I would have made Ravindra Jadeja the captain for two years and groomed Riyan Parag under him. RR, being analytically sound, will help Riyan Parag. But I feel Riyan Parag, the captain, has too much on his plate. He's a free-spirited player. Yes, he has captained Assam. But there is a huge difference between captaining Assam and in the IPL," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Jofra Archer blows hot and cold. How Parag is going to extract the best out of Archer is a big challenge. Though Ravi Bishnoi isn't coming off a great season, he will turn the heat on, which will help Parag. Ravindra Jadeja will be his usual reliable self. Where Shimron Hetmyer bats is another question they have," he added.

IPL 2026 begins on Saturday, while RR start their campaign with a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.