Higher seating capacity and an ICC board meeting scheduled around the IPL final were among the reasons behind shifting the May 31 summit clash from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, league chairman Arun Singh Dhumal told PTI on Thursday. The norm is that the IPL winners get to host the final the following season, but on Wednesday, the BCCI awarded the final to Ahmedabad, which hosted the title clash last year as well. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the site of the horrific stampede that killed 11 people during the victory celebrations of RCB, has a capacity of roughly 40,000, while Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can accommodate more than 130,000.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed its disappointment at not being given the opportunity to stage the final.

Speaking to PTI, Dhumal explained why the BCCI decided to shift the venue. "See, ideally it should have been Bengaluru. We checked with KSCA. Because of what happened last year (stampede), they had some challenges. The state government needs to give free tickets to legislators, and KSCA has some other commitments for their members.

"Stadium capacity is also not that high. Very few tickets were available there for league games as well. Since the IPL final attracts people from around the world, we need to have a larger inventory (of tickets) available for fans. We will have the ICC board meeting around that time too, and a lot of members are coming for that.

"Considering all, we thought a larger venue would be more appropriate. Keeping the convenience of fans as well as international guests coming in for ICC board meetings in mind, we decided on Ahmedabad," said Dhumal.

Asked about Ahmedabad regularly hosting the final attracting negative attention, Dhumal said: "No, ideally the winning team gets the final, but given the issues we touched upon, it becomes untenable to have it in Bengaluru. Let's say if CSK won last season, we would surely do it in Chennai."

Recent acquisitions of RR, RCB show strength of IPL

Both RCB and RR recently drew winning bids of close to USD 2 billion from new investors. The sale of teams is subject to BCCI approval. Dhumal said the IPL brand has done wonders for all its stakeholders in terms of ROI over 18 years.

"Definitely, it shows the strength of this league, which is growing with every passing season. It's just been 18 years, and we've seen what it has done for all our partners.

"We are very happy for each one of them. There is no other league like the IPL. And that is why the IPL is the No. 1 'Make in India' brand post Independence.

"Definitely, we'll go through the documents and do all the due diligence required to make sure that the process followed is fair and transparent," he said.

Increase in number of games likely post-2027; more teams not needed

The number of games was gradually supposed to increase to 94 in the current cycle lasting till 2027. However, the international calendar did not allow the IPL expansion in terms of matches.

Dhumal said the BCCI will push for more games in the new media rights cycle with the existing 10 teams.

"With the given set of teams, only then can we go for a higher number of matches. So it doesn't make sense as of now to increase the number of teams.

"Because if we have to have an equal number of home and away matches, from 74 we can go up to 94.

"That would be the ideal situation. But since the bilaterals are locked in till 2027, we would need a bigger window to raise the number of games from 74 to 94. So we are looking for a bigger window post-2027 bilateral cycle. If we can get that, definitely we will try to have 94 games," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi