The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday presents a potentially mouth-watering encounter between India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The duo have never faced off previously in the IPL, but the possibility of the genius pacer going head to head against the left-handed wonderkid is sure to have fans at the edge of their seat when the game begins. Former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra reflected on the clash.

"Who is the genius? It's Bumrah. Who is Gen Next's poster boy? It's the wonderkid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. They will be facing each other. The last time they faced each other, Bumrah wasn't required. Deepak Chahar had dismissed him for zero," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that it would indeed be remarkable if MI opt to go with Bumrah to counter the threat of 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.

"I feel the ball will be bowled full for him, and Bumrah won't start. However, if Bumrah starts, then I will just doff my hat. If you have to take out your Brahmastra to stop a 15-year-old kid, it just tells me everything that I need to know," Chopra added.

However, Chopra also warned that Sooryavanshi could be caught by Mumbai Indians' swing specialists at the powerplay like Trent Boult or Deepak Chahar.

"Mumbai may not go in that direction. They might get the job done by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar at the start, because if Vaibhav can have a problem, it's swing bowling.

"If the ball is swinging in the air, he might be trapped by bowling full," Chopra explained.

Sooryavanshi has made a great start to IPL 2026, scoring 83 runs in his first two games at a strike-rate of 237, including a 15-ball half-century in RR's first game against Chennai Super Kings.

Surprisingly, Bumrah is yet to pick up a single wicket in IPL 2026.

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