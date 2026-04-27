Following his side's one-sided win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar expressed surprise at the way the wicket played and hailed bowlers, particularly Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, for a domineering performance. For the thousands of DC supporters at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a clash between KL Rahul and the local lad Virat Kohli, though wearing RCB colours, turned into a full-on horror movie as DC were absolutely clueless against the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood.

Looking to survive their accuracy, the incredible amount of bounce and tricks that the cricket ball produced, DC were down and out at 8/6. Abishek Porel (30), along with David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12), tried to pull back the game, but it was never enough against the defending champions.

Speaking after the match, Patidar said, "Even I am surprised at how the wicket played. All credit to the bowlers - Hazlewood and Bhuvi, the way they bowled in the powerplay. The good thing was we got early wickets, and it kept us in the driving seat."

Patidar said that the team had thought of splitting the powerplay between their lead pacers if they got early wickets and also lauded spinner Suyash Sharma's "stump-to-stump" bowling as he returned with figures of 1/7 in four overs.

"We had planned that if we get early wickets, they (Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood) would bowl 3-3 each. Suyash got a lot of spin - the way he bowled stump to stump, it was pleasing to see. Very important to follow your routine. Still a long way to go. We are taking it one game at a time. The positive was different players coming up and doing it for the team. You should have a good bowling attack (on flat pitches in T20 cricket) because only bowlers can win you championships," he signed off.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance. RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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