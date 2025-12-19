Before the IPL 2026 auction, Delhi domestic cricketer Sarthak Ranjan playfully shared his hopes of landing in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp, a sort of light-hearted “manifestation” on social media that quickly caught the eye of fans. When the auction unfolded in Abu Dhabi, the dream came true: KKR bought him for ₹30 lakh, matching his base price. His selection not only marked a milestone in his career but also sparked a heartfelt reaction from his father, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan AKA Pappu Yadav, who took to X to celebrate the moment.

At the IPL mini auction held on December 16, KKR made headlines with big-name buys, including Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping ₹25.20 crore. Amid those mega deals, supporters' attention shifted to Sarthak Ranjan, who saw his name go up for bidding at the same base price he had mentioned in his earlier social post. When no other franchise bid above ₹30 lakh, KKR secured him, fulfilling the young cricketer's modest but meaningful goal.

Sarthak's journey to the IPL wasn't overnight. He had impressed in domestic circuits and the Delhi Premier League, showcasing his potential with consistent batting performances that put him on the radar of selectors and fans alike. His selection symbolizes the pathway for talented domestic players striving to break into top-tier cricket.

The emotional high point came when Pappu Yadav took to X to congratulate his son, writing, “Badhai betu, jamkar khelo, apne pratibha ke dum par apni pehchan banao… ab Sarthak ke naam se banegi hamari pehchan!” — encouraging him to play with passion and build his identity through talent on the big stage.