Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth loss of IPL 2026 as they slumped to a 6-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ryan Rickelton slammed an unbeaten 123 to take MI to a massive total of 243/5, but fiery half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen meant that SRH chased down the target with 8 balls to spare. As a result, MI are in a difficult position with 4 points from 8 matches. However, their dreams of reaching the IPL 2026 playoffs are not completely over, as they can still reach the Top 4 of the competition if they win all 6 of their remaining matches.

If MI win all of their six remaining matches, they will have 16 points from 14 matches, which historically is the benchmark to book a spot in the playoffs. If they lose just one more match, they will finish with 14 points, in which case their qualification will depend heavily on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR).

However, if they lose two or more of their remaining matches, they will be mathematically eliminated from the Top 4.

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