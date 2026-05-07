Skipper Hardik Pandya has joined his Mumbai Indians teammates in Raipur ahead of their next Indian Premier League game against RCB on Sunday. Pandya had missed MI's last game against LSG due to a back spasm on Monday. His niggle is said to be a minor one and he was advised rest for the game against LSG. "Checked-in Raipur," MI wrote on 'X' along with a photo of Pandya on Thursday. A full-fledged training session is scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and Pandya is likely to train in the nets on Friday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot on the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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