Former India head coach and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri delivered a memorable on-air reaction after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a boundary towards the stand named after him during the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Interestingly, the 1983 World Cup winner was recently honoured with the inauguration of the Ravi Shastri Stand at the iconic venue, and fans were eagerly waiting to hear his reaction when a batter finally struck the ball in that direction.

During Mumbai's steep chase of 241, Hardik unleashed a powerful down-the-ground shot off pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar that raced to the boundary and landed near the Ravi Shastri Stand.

Known for his animated commentary, Shastri couldn't hold back and exclaimed, "Into the fence like a tracer bullet."

"And it came at the right area. It was targeting the Ravi Shastri Stand. We might see a few now. If the Mumbai Indians want to win, they have to punch a few there. Aim higher," he added.

Reacting to Shastri's excitement, fellow commentator Faf du Plessis quipped, "He's charging now, really. Ravi is on. Everyone clear up."

Talking about the match, chasing a mammoth 241 after half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar, MI were restricted to 222 for 5 despite Sherfane Rutherford's pyrotechnics, as he scored an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls.

"I think we conceded way too many (runs) as well. I think that was always going to be catch-up. I think in the last couple of games, as a bowling unit or even as a batting unit, we've been catching up in the game rather than leading the game," said Pandya after MI's third loss of the season, which saw them slump to eighth on the points table.

RCB, on the other hand, maintained their third position on the table with three wins from four matches.

(With PTI Inputs)

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