Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji praised Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj. While sharing his analysis, the ex-India fast bowler said that GT have found a replacement for Hardik Pandya. It is worth noting that Hardik captained Gujarat for two seasons. In 2022, the team won the title under his leadership and made it to the final the very next season. Apart from captaincy, Hardik also impressed with his all-round abilities. He scored 487 and 346 runs for the side and also picked 11 wickets across the two editions.

While praising Holder in a video on Star Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda, Balaji pointed out that the player has evolved in his all-round abilities.

Holder has picked 13 wickets in six matches for GT this season.

"He is an improved cricketer over the last two years in T20 cricket, especially as a death overs bowler and batter. He has evolved in his ability to produce cameos. GT have finally filled the role Hardik Pandya played with him. He is the fulcrum, lending GT great balance in bowling and batting," the former India pacer said.

Rabada is another impressive performer for GT in IPL 2026. He has scalped 21 wickets in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Siraj has claimed 13 wickets in 12 games. While bowling at an economy of 8.23, the Indian pacer has kept one end tight. Balaji opined that Siraj's tight bowling has helped Rabada as well.

"Rabada has the ability to bowl at a high-octane pace, and he is maximizing it. He was trusting the slower balls too much the last couple of seasons. His speed this season shows he is at peak fitness. His performance as the leader of the pack has elevated the group," said Balaji.

"Siraj's impeccable control has indirectly helped Rabada. They have a lethal pace attack with these two, Prasidh Krishna and an in-form Jason Holder. These four in tandem remind us of the West Indies in the 1980s. They are attacking at all times, keeping the wickets column changing. They have the best bowling attack in the competition," he added.

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