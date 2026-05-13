After a humiliating loss against the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins had to face a personal low in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Australian was fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against the Gujarat Titans in an IPL match on Tuesday. As a result, the IPL Governing Council handed Cummins a penalty of Rs 12 lakh. Keep the over-rates high isn't a new challenge. In fact, a number of IPL captains this season have been reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for over-rate related issues so far. What's surprising is the fact that an over-rate penalty was handed by the BCCI despite the fact that the match concluded in a total of 34.5 overs.

In a release, the IPL said: "Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs."

As for the match, defending a modest-looking 168, the Titans ripped through SRH for just 86, with their pacers relentlessly attacking hard lengths on a surface that offered steep assistance throughout the chase.

Reflecting on the contrast between the two bowling performances, Cummins said SRH perhaps failed to persist enough with the same approach during GT's innings.

“Yeah, I mean, you always look at it. It looked like a pretty tough wicket once you kind of hit that back of the length, and they didn't really give us much to score. So, perhaps in our bowling innings, you kind of, you learn from that, you think maybe we could have held our lengths just a little bit longer,” Cummins said after the defeat.

Cummins credited Gujarat's attack for executing their plans flawlessly on a demanding surface. “I feel they bowled really well in that second innings. I was pretty happy with it when we walked off at the start, but yeah, pretty tricky wicket. I think they made the most of it, their bowlers, they bowled really well. So, yeah, maybe try and look at ways to get through that spell, but, you know, they deserve a bit of credit,” he said.

The Australian skipper went a step further, describing the performance as elite-level T20 bowling as he said, “But overall, you know, I thought that, that's as good as T20 bowling as you're going to see from them.”

Despite the collapse, Cummins refused to overreact to a rare off-night from SRH's usually explosive batting line-up.

With IANS Inputs

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