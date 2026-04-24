Young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly will be available for Punjab Kings' IPL clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirmed. The 22-year-old had briefly returned to Australia for scans on his back, with Cricket Australia monitoring his bowling fitness. "Yes, he's very much available. He just went there and has come back. He's ready and raring to go," Bahutule said on the eve of PBKS' match against DC. In his debut IPL season, Connolly has been instrumental in Punjab's rise to the top of the table, scoring 223 runs at a strike rate of 163.97, including knocks of 72 not out and 87.

However, the spin-bowling all-rounder is yet to roll his arm over in the tournament.

Table toppers Punjab, runners-up last season, have once again emerged as the most consistent sides, delivering across departments.

However, Bahutule felt there is still room for improvement with the new ball.

"When it comes to bowling, the new-ball phase has been decent, but that's an area we need to improve. The middle and death overs have been fabulous for us," he said.

Looking ahead, Bahutule backed the depth in the batting unit to handle varied match situations.

"Going forward, there will be situations where the batters might not get a start, but I think we are very well-equipped. There is depth in our batting," he added.

Punjab's bowling unit has functioned as a cohesive group so far, something Bahutule attributed to clear roles and execution.

"With our Indian bowlers like (Vijaykumar) Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh, along with (Xavier) Bartlett, it makes a huge difference in understanding what is required in different phases," he said.

"In the second phase, execution becomes crucial, and so far, they have done that according to plan. We try to keep things simple and use them optimally in different situations, and they have responded really well," Bahutule added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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