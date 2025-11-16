All the ten Indian Premier League franchises on November 15 announced their list of retained, released and traded players ahead of the 2026 season. While all the sides have retained their core ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, they have also released some big names, who will now be going under the hammer. The likes of Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone and Glenn Maxwell are such names, who will be in focus during the bidding war. Have a detailed look at the star players likely to hog limelight in the auction -

Andre Russell: He is a world-class finisher, who has already proven his mettle at the biggest of stages. Apart from terrific batting, Russell is also a good bowler and a gun fielder. He has scored 2651 IPL runs at a strike rate of 174.18, and scalped 123 wickets.

Matheesha Pathirana: Known for his peculiar action and toe-crushing yorkers, the right-arm pacer from Sri Lanka is likely to attract a lot of bidders in the auction.

Liam Livingstone: The batting all-rounder failed to live up to the expectations in the past two IPL seasons, but he remains a crucial player with his exceptional abilities.

Glenn Maxwell: Stats might fail to tell the exact impact that Maxwell makes. Despite the player's consistent poor returns, he is among those big players whom different teams will pursue to have.

Josh Inglis: The wicketkeeper-batter made his Australia debut three years ago. He became the talk of the town after smashing Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world's best bowlers, for 20 runs in one over during a Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL game last year.

Ravi Bishnoi: He is a confident bowler, who doesn't fear the tough challenges. The 25-year-old Bishnoi is among the few leg-spinners who have impressed with their potential.

Adam Zampa: He is a veteran leg-spinner from Australia. Despite being at the fag end of his career, Zampa is one of the best in the business.

David Miller: The stylish finisher from South Africa has played 14 of the 18 IPL seasons. This shows how valuable he has been for the teams in the Indian T20 tournament. Miller has scored over three thousand IPL runs.