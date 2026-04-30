Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Mumbai Indians are grappling with an identity crisis in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, having struggled to find consistency both while setting targets and chasing them. Mumbai's woes were highlighted once again in their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where, despite posting a formidable 243/5 on the board, they were unable to defend the total as SRH chased it down comfortably. The loss came shortly after another disappointing outing in which Mumbai failed to chase a modest target, exposing vulnerabilities in both approaches.

Chopra pointed out that such contrasting failures have left the team uncertain about their preferred strategy, especially as their batting unit has not been delivering consistently.

“There will be a bit of an identity crisis because, the other day, when they were asked to chase down a total, they couldn't. They were actually dismissed for under 120. So, that is when they realised, ‘Maybe, we are not really good at chasing, our batting is not clicking. Let's bat first.' Then you score 243 and get it chased down in 18.4 overs with Jasprit Bumrah on your side.

"It is unimaginable that 240-odd can be chased down with this much ease when you have a genius like Bumrah. So, right now, I don't know if they actually know which way to go. Can they score first or chase? Both ways, they've faltered,” Chopra told JioStar.

The recent result at the Wankhede Stadium underlined Mumbai's struggles with the ball as well, as even the presence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah could not prevent SRH's aggressive top order from dominating the chase.

For Mumbai, the defeat further complicates their playoff hopes, as they continue to search for the right balance in both batting and bowling departments and their inability to close out games, regardless of the situation, has been a recurring theme this season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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