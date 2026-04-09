Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Pathum Nissanka highlighted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a dream opportunity for Sri Lankan players, and those who get a chance must seize it with strong performances. Despite some teammates missing out due to injuries, Nissanka, who hails from Sri Lanka, stressed the importance of stepping up, adapting quickly, and making the most of the moment with the Capitals. "Every Sri Lankan desires to play in the IPL, and if somebody gets a chance, they need to play well. A couple of players aren't playing because they are injured, but we are getting a chance, and we have to play well," Nissanka told the reporters.

Nissanka played a very handy innings in his side's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday in New Delhi. He slammed 41 off 24 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from GT skipper Shubman Gill (70 off 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 off 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes), and Jos Buttler (52 off 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210 for 4.

Chasing a massive target of 211, Nissanka stitched an impressive opening stand with KL Rahul, adding 76 runs in just eight overs. However, the DC batters' efforts went in vain as they lost to GT by just one run.

Nissanka also reflected on his opening stand with Rahul, stating that he and KL Rahul focused on attacking during the powerplay as part of their game plan and built a strong partnership.

He credited Rahul's experience and advice for helping him adapt to different venues, while emphasising his own self-belief and commitment to give his best every time he steps out to bat.

"Rahul and I tried to dominate in the power play. I think that's our game plan. We batted really well today. He shares his experience and gives me some tips on how to play in these venues. I try to do my best every time because I trust myself, I believe in it, and I go and do it," he added.

Following this loss, DC are placed fourth on the table with two wins and one loss, while GT are sixth with one win and two losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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