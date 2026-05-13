Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's crushing 82-run loss to the Gujarat Titans, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered a blunt post-mortem of the chase. Chasing 169 on a tricky surface, SRH was bundled out for a mere 86-their heaviest defeat in IPL history. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin used a vivid driving metaphor to describe the lack of adaptability shown by the SRH top order, specifically calling out opener Abhishek Sharma. Speaking on Abhishek's batting approach, Ashwin pointed out that the southpaw drives with the same speed in traffic as he does on a highway.

"Can Abhishek Sharma play the shot? Of course he can. But where did he go wrong? It's like driving; you can hit 100 or 200 mph on a highway, but if you drive like that in a traffic jam, someone is going to get hurt. Cricket is a game where conditions are king. I want to see Abhishek Sharma take that ball in one run. Go to the other end. Build a partnership," Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

The veteran cricketer also explained why the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are loved and respected by fans, highlighting how the world's top players always plan their innings according to the demands of the pitch.

"Legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are celebrated because they read the conditions and adapt. They don't drive at the same speed on every road. In this match, SRH should have chased the total, but they failed because the top three didn't take responsibility," he added.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the loss against GT. Cummins was penalised Rs 12 lakh.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

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