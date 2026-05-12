Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2026 points table, proving why they are called the defending champions. With seven wins from 11 matches, RCB look like strong contenders for the Playoffs. However, a minor concern has emerged in their camp as star batter Virat Kohli has registered two consecutive ducks. Kohli, who began the season on a promising note, failed to open his account against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Despite these struggles, one thing that remains intact is Kohli's charismatic presence and on-field aura.

Kohli's ultra-aggressive personality and exuberant celebrations after taking catches often draw criticism from certain sections of fans, who consider them excessive. While many admire his passion, some argue that he does it merely for the cameras.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, however, shut down the trolls, stating that he has witnessed Kohli's rise from the streets of Delhi to the international stage. He emphasized that Kohli has carried this fiery personality since his U19 days.

"A lot of people, even players, believe that he does it for the camera. I beg to differ, because this is a guy I've seen even at the Under-19 level. This is how he plays the game, and that is what has driven him, even as a batter. When he gets angry with the opposition, he just plays better. I thought, at this age, he would calm down a little bit. But I'm seeing him take catches, pull off run-outs, and just have too much energy," Manjrekar said on Sportstar's Insight Edge Podcast.

"He's one of those first guys who kept saying, you know, we don't care about what people say... so he's also very sensitive [to criticism]. Maybe it's a good thing as well that if he hears that kind of criticism or something negative, that will just spur him on to get that next big hundred," he added.

So far, Kohli has scored 379 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 163.36, including three half-centuries.

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