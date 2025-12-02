Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani said releasing big-hitting former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was a difficult call but the franchise wanted to move towards a younger and more aggressive option aligned with the team's style of play. Du Plessis played for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during his IPL run that ended on Monday after his decision to retire from the league. He was a part of DC's setup last season and will now feature in the Pakistan Super League.

"It's never easy to release a player of Faf du Plessis' caliber. Letting him go was a really tough decision because he has been a stellar performer in the IPL for many years," Badani said during the 'TATA IPL Retention' show in Jiostar.

"But we felt it was time to move towards a younger option, someone who could bring a more aggressive style that fits the brand of cricket we want to play." Explaining the rationale behind parting ways with Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, Badani said: "With Jake Fraser-McGurk, we backed him based how he performed last season, but at nine crore, we didn't feel we got enough value from that investment.

"So, we felt it was best to let him go as well. Overall, we are quite pleased with the squad we have right now."

DC need to lock in their top order: Kumble

Former India skipper Anil Kumble believes Delhi Capitals have got good Indian talent but must firm up their opening combination quickly.

"Delhi Capitals absolutely need to lock in their opening combination," Kumble said.

"They have strong Indian options with Nitish Rana joining as a left-hander. Players like KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair and Nitish Rana give them solid domestic firepower.

"They must decide who bats at one, two, three and four; KL Rahul has shifted from number four to opening, so consistency is key. Once settled, they can back Tristan Stubbs and overseas all-rounders in the middle order." Kumble said last season's sixth-placed finishers Sunrisers Hyderabad will also need to address their middle order issues and strengthen their bowling in the upcoming auction.

"SRH certainly need a lot of bowlers this time, and I have a feeling they may also look at someone like David Miller. He brings that left-handed balance and proven finishing ability, something their middle order lacked last season.

"They were heavily dependent on their openers, who were exceptional when they reached the final earlier. But strengthening that middle phase is extremely important.

"If they have Klaasen and Miller, two South Africans, controlling the middle overs, it gives SRH a far more solid and powerful line-up." The IPL auction is scheduled on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.