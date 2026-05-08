Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL 2026: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals host an on-song Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi tonight. After remaining winless in their first six games, KKR have registered three consecutive victories to keep their playoff hopes alive. DC, on the other hand, are going through a poor run, having lost their last four home games. The Axar Patel-led side come into this game on the back of an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 game:
DC vs KKR LIVE: Pathirana still on sidelines!
Matheesha Pathirana, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive sum of ₹18 crore ahead of IPL 2026, remains on the sidelines. The player missed the start of the season due to injury but is match-fit now. He is yet to play a game in this edition.
IPL 2026 Live: Will it be a batting or bowling pitch?
As per PTI, to counter the threat of spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, DC are likely to opt for a batting belter and will be playing on Pitch No.6, the track on which they scored 264 but failed to defend against Punjab Kings.
The reason for picking such a track is lack of faith in the batting line-up which was reduced to 9 for 6 on a slightly seaming surface against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
IPL 2026 Live: A must-win game for both sides!
Delhi Capitals, currently in seventh position with eight points from 10 games, need to win all four of their remaining games to reach 16 points and sneak into the playoffs. The eighth-placed KKR need to win all five of their remaining matches to leapfrog to 17 points in order to remain relevant.
Have a look at the points table:
DC vs KKR LIVE: Squads -
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.
DC vs KKR LIVE: Task cut out for DC
Unable to negotiate tricky batting tracks or defend big totals on belters, there seems no comfort even on home turf for Delhi Capitals as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win game. It is worth noting that DC have lost their last four home matches.
Welcome guys!
The race to the IPL 2026 playoffs gets interesting as Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other tonight, with an aim to keep their hopes alive. Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Stay connected for the live updates and live scores of the contest.