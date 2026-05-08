As per PTI, to counter the threat of spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, DC are likely to opt for a batting belter and will be playing on Pitch No.6, the track on which they scored 264 but failed to defend against Punjab Kings.

The reason for picking such a track is lack of faith in the batting line-up which was reduced to 9 for 6 on a slightly seaming surface against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.