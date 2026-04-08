Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh stated that Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming's success has depended entirely on his partnership with MS Dhoni. Fleming was appointed head coach of the franchise in 2009 and has since led them to five IPL titles-all of which came under Dhoni's captaincy. However, the franchise has struggled since Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy in 2024. In a post on his Instagram account, Ramesh argued that Fleming's accolades are tied to Dhoni; with CSK losing their first three matches of IPL 2026, he claimed the coach appears to be "five steps behind" the modern game.

"Fleming has never had any success anywhere without Dhoni captaining the side. It's clear that Fleming's success hinges completely on Dhoni. With the way the game is evolving, just like how a player's fitness and fit are analyzed, the coach must be given the same treatment. Stephen Fleming doesn't seem to have the mindset to adapt to today's aggressive game. He seems to be five steps behind," Ramesh wrote.

Gaikwad's form has also been underwhelming, with the opener scoring just 41 runs in three matches so far. Ramesh insisted that playing crucial knocks could boost Gaikwad's confidence and aid his development as a leader.

"You don't need experience to smash fours and sixes, but you need experience to stop boundaries-which CSK's bowling lacks. To help himself as captain, Ruturaj must start scoring runs. By doing that and single-handedly winning matches for CSK, things can start to turn around for him as a leader," said Ramesh.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2026 encounter this Saturday.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season