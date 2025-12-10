The IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, with a total of 359 players going under the hammer. Earlier on Tuesday morning, the BCCI trimmed the initial list of 1,005 names to 350 players. However, a revised list featuring nine additional players was later released, taking the final tally to 359. The biggest name in the auction pool is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who is expected to attract the highest bid during the event.

Being a seam-bowling all-rounder makes Green a valuable asset for any team, as such players are hard to find. Keeping the remaining purse of all franchises in mind, Green has adopted a smart strategy to maximize his chances of fetching a record bid.

Despite being an all-rounder, the Australian star has registered himself in the batters' category for the auction. The reason is simple: during an IPL auction, the first set consists of batters, followed by all-rounders and then bowlers. Since this is a mini auction, all ten franchises have limited budgets. If Green were to appear in the second set, teams might not have enough funds left to bid aggressively for him.

Along with Green, New Zealand's Devon Conway, Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, South Africa's David Miller, and India's Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw are also part of the first set of batters. All overseas stars in this set have a base price of Rs 2 crore, while the two Indian players have set their base price at Rs 75 lakh.

Notably, Green previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 IPL season. In 29 matches, he scored 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69, including one century and two fifties. He also claimed 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.07.

Meanwhile, uncapped Indian batter Swastik Chikara is the most prominent name among the nine players added to the final roster. Chikara was part of the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in IPL 2025.