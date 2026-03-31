A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, who was working in the ongoing IPL 2026 matches, died after he was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the police, Jan William Langford was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management after he was found unconscious in his room. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Langford was working with the BCCI and was in Mumbai for the IPL matches. A Marine Drive police station official said that nothing suspicious was found in the postmortem examination. A case of unnatural death was registered and the police official confirmed that further enquiries are currently underway.

According to a report by News18, Langford was staying at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai since March 24. He returned to his room on Sunday after the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, there was no response from him on the following day when the receptionist tried to call his room.

The hotel staff went to his room and knocked on the door but they did not get any response.

Eventually, they used the master key to enter the room and found Langford lying on the floor. The in-house doctor checked him first before he was taken to the hospital.

Mumbai Indians rode on blistering half-centuries from former skipper Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) to comfortably beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

While they had lost each of their first matches of an IPL edition since beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in 2012, five-time winners Mumbai Indians hit full throttle in their chase of 221, replying with 224/4 in 19.1 overs.

Playing his first T20 game since last IPL, former India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit appeared to have sharpened his game a few notches as he smacked a 38-ball 78 with six sixes and as many fours.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton made a belligerent 81 off 43 balls with eight sixes and four fours while making the most of two lifelines, helping Mumbai Indians finally collect those elusive two points from the first game.

(With agency inputs)