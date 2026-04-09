As Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by just one run in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar analysed the nail-biting finish, pointing out a critical moment that may have cost the Capitals vital points. With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller refused an easy single, taking the equation down to two off one ball. Needing two runs off the final delivery, Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Bangar said, "You could sense how the situation unfolded when Vipraj Nigam came in. The game wasn't going to be about Miller all the way, but once Vipraj was dismissed, the responsibility fell entirely on Miller. Kuldeep Yadav bowled that particular delivery well and ensured Miller remained on strike. Miller then produced a brilliant 106-metre six over long-off."

Bangar noted that a moment of hesitation in the final over may have cost Delhi Capitals dearly.

"There was a bit of indecision towards the end. Initially, he looked like he would go for the run on the second-to-last ball but then decided against it. That hesitation may have cost Delhi Capitals a chance, because the game could have gone into a Super Over depending on how the final ball played out. That indecision might have ultimately cost the Capitals a couple of points."

Reflecting on Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill's knock, who played a fantastic innings of 70, Bangar highlighted Gill's ability to combine patience and aggression, a quality that underpins GT's strong top-order performance this season.

"Shubman Gill's innings was well supported from the other end, especially with Jos Buttler playing aggressively, which meant Gill didn't get much strike early in the Powerplay. He was eight off his first eight balls and had the chance to settle in. He then built two important partnerships and played key shots when it mattered, including sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for six. He was able to bat deep and play the big shots when required. That kind of innings helps settle any doubts a batter might have, and Gill anchoring the innings at the top of the order makes a massive difference."

DC now hold the unwanted record for the most one-run defeats in IPL history. Having suffered four such heartbreaks - against Chennai Super Kings (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2021), and most recently against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL on Wednesday.

Following this match, DC are standing in fourth spot on the table with two wins and a loss, while GT have moved to sixth spot with one win and two losses. DC's winning start to the season has come to an end.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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