Gujarat Titans are winless so far in IPL 2026, but they will be boosted by the timely return of their captain, Shubman Gill. The Titans are in the Capital and they take on the hosts in Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday. Gill's return could just be the shot in the arm that Gujarat needs at the moment. His opening partner Sai Sudharsan broke the news a day ahead of the clash, confirming, "Shubman is super, he will be playing tomorrow." Gill had missed Gujarat's previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals due to a muscle spasm in his neck. In his absence Rashid Khan led the outfit that slumped to a 6-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. They were unable to close out a chase of 211 in Ahmedabad.

Two games, two losses paint a worrying picture and both games slipped away in key moments, exposing a side still searching for rhythm and composure under pressure.

From the opposition camp, there was no hiding the impact Gill brings. Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel acknowledged as much, saying, "Shubman is a very big player. He is also the captain of his team. He is a good player. He is young. So obviously, it has an impact - bowlers have some relief if he does not play."

But that "relief" has disappeared with the news that Gill will walk out to bat come Wednesday.

His presence at the top stabilizes Gujarat's batting order, allowing the middle order to play with more freedom. But more importantly, his captaincy - calm, composed, and tactically aware - has been a defining trait in Gujarat's campaign for the last two seasons.

Unlike Mumbai, Gujarat Titans are not used to slow starts. Hence their early-season struggles have raised questions. In Delhi, their batters will need to answer those.

Weather, at least, is unlikely to interfere. Despite rain in Delhi a day before the match, conditions are expected to clear up in time for the contest, setting the stage for a crucial midweek clash.

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