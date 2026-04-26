Former West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite has called for a careful approach in managing teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He believes the young player should be developed gradually instead of being rushed into international cricket, especially after his impressive performances in the IPL. “I apologize, Vaibhav, but if you look at how West Indies handled Brian Lara, he was a generational talent. Everyone knew that,” Brathwaite said on ESPNCricinfo TimeOut show following Sooryavanshi's stunning 37-ball 103 for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking his second IPL century with this one made off just 36 balls.

Brathwaite pointed out how Lara was nurtured within the system before taking on international competition. “So what did West Indies do? They put him with top players like Viv Richards, but he didn't play international cricket. That was a different time with many tour games, and he developed his skills alongside senior players before making his debut. We all know how his career turned out after that,” he explained.

Brathwaite recommended a similar path for Sooryavanshi, allowing him to learn in the Indian setup without the immediate pressure of international cricket. “So maybe there is a way to combine both worlds where he can be part of the Indian team, learn from players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. There are other young players close to his age that he can learn from before just throwing him into the deep end.”

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta supported the call for caution, emphasizing that while Sooryavanshi's talent is clear, it's important to manage his mental growth. “We've seen some really good talents struggle,” Dasgupta said. “People say he should be in the Indian side, and that's fair. But there are two sides to this story. You need technical skills and mental strength.

“Technically, he's there—we've seen how he plays against top bowlers. So we know he can handle that side. But on the mental side, he will face challenges. We have to be careful about how we handle that.”

Dasgupta noted Sooryavanshi's growth from his debut season to his second year in the IPL. “The first year could have been a flash in the pan, an unknown player. But the second year is always tougher because bowlers have plans. We've seen what has happened in this second year. He is a very, very special talent.”

Despite the calls for patience, Brathwaite believes Sooryavanshi could soon become a defining player in the league. “This is what the IPL is all about. With a population of 1.8 billion people, a 15-year-old Sooryavanshi could very well be the face of the league next year. He has a lot of potential. Words can't really describe it. You just have to appreciate what you're witnessing and enjoy it.”

Sooryavanshi's statistics show why he is generating so much buzz—357 runs in seven matches during IPL 2026 at an impressive strike rate of 234.86. For a brief time, he held the Orange Cap before Abhishek Sharma passed him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash