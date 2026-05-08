The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Devajit Saikia, has issued a formal communication to all 10 IPL franchises, warning of potential 'honey-trap' concerns during the 2026 season. The board has adopted a stricter stance to prevent serious allegations, including sexual misconduct, against players or officials participating in the T20 league. In a statement issued to the franchises, the BCCI declared that surprise checks will be conducted in players' hotel rooms, and any breaches will be dealt with severely.

In the statement, Saikia told the franchises: "The BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times," Saikia stated in a seven-page guideline issued on Thursday.

A task force has been established, comprising members from the BCCI and the IPL Operations team. This team will be responsible for conducting hotel room checks. Any case of unauthorised access will be met with strong disciplinary action, with potential punishments already outlined.

"The BCCI / IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this advisory. Team managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements," the statement continued.

"Any breach of the aforementioned directives must be self-reported to the IPL Operations Team or the relevant IPL Venue Team at the earliest opportunity. The BCCI trusts that all IPL franchises will treat this advisory with the seriousness it warrants and take all necessary steps to uphold the integrity and reputation of the Indian Premier League."

According to the directive, Saikia noted that outsiders will not be allowed into IPL team members' rooms without the prior knowledge and approval of the team manager, regardless of their relationship with the player or official.

Furthermore, all players and support staff members have been asked to inform and obtain clearance from the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) and/or Team Integrity Officer (TIO) before departing from the team hotel at any hour. Any planned movement outside the hotel, whether for personal, recreational, or other purposes, must also be communicated to the Team Manager and the SLO.

Saikia wrote in the guidelines: "The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council wish to make unequivocally clear that any breach of the directives set out in this advisory shall be treated as a serious disciplinary matter. Non-compliance shall expose the relevant IPL franchise and the individual concerned to proceedings under the applicable provisions of the IPL Regulations, the BCCI Rules & Regulations, and other applicable statutes, as the circumstances may warrant."

Without prejudice to the foregoing, Saikia added that consequences may be imposed at the sole discretion of the BCCI / IPL Governing Council. These penalties could include show-cause notices, financial penalties, suspension, or disqualification.

"Franchises are strongly advised to take cognisance of this advisory and take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance. The BCCI reserves the right to conduct periodic audits and inspections to ascertain adherence to these directives," Saikia added.

The BCCI has also warned IPL franchise owners to refrain from communicating with players or managers in the dugout during matches.

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