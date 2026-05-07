A major feature of the ongoing IPL 2026 season has been the number of times teams have gone past the 200-run mark. Once considered a formidable total even in the shortest format of the sport, the feat was achieved 41 times in the first 49 matches this year. If we look at the first 48 matches in 2025, the 200-run mark was breached 12 times fewer than in 2026. While the batting has been sensational this year, a major factor behind the huge totals has also been the kind of surfaces on offer. According to The Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended that curators provide minimal help for the bowlers while preparing the pitches for IPL 2026 matches.

The report added that the BCCI has carried forward its policy of one curator from the board working with the local curator to ensure that there are no interferences from the IPL sides. During the IPL playoffs and final, the report claimed that the BCCI central team of curators will completely take over.

Recommendations from the BCCI also reportedly suggested that pitches cannot offer a lot of lateral movement or excessive spin for the bowlers, while the boundaries can be no longer than 77 metres.

"There are few teams who have a stronger spin-bowling attack. They would prefer a little slower and sluggish pitches. Some teams have a very potent seam attack and they prefer a little more help for the new-ball bowlers. But now every pitch is almost similar. It doesn't matter if one team is travelling or not. The players expect similar conditions across all venues," a franchise member close to the development told TOI.

Another franchise member told the publication that the main reason behind teams suffering massive batting collapses also stems from these exact same recommendations. "The batters go in with the expectation that the pitch will play true and flat. But whenever there's a little more purchase from the pitch for the bowlers, they struggle to adapt," the source said.

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