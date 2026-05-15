Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh landed in another controversy over remarks directed at Tilak Varma ahead of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Arshdeep was heard saying “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" (Hey dark one, did you apply sunscreen?)." The comment did not go down well with social media users as they slammed Arshdeep for mocking Tilak over his 'skin tone' and even accused him of racism. Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was left fuming after the entire incident and he urged the BCCI to ban Arshdeep from IPL 2026 and even pay him on a 'pro rata basis'.

“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again," Sivaramakrishnan posted on X.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians sent a cheeky message over the ongoing controversy on social media.

MI posted a video of Tilak Varma with awards in his hands.

The clip opened with a dark view before the light was thrown on Tilak. "Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya (I have taken your darkness and handed my shining star to you)," are the lyrics of a Bollywood song that played in the background.

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," said Tilak after the game.

"To be honest, we weren't expecting the wicket to be like this because the ball was (coming on) slightly slow and low, so it was not easy to hit strokes. We saw in the first half how Punjab struggled in the first 15 overs. After that, Azmatullah (Omarzai) and Vishnu (Vinod), the way they played, got them to a good total. But we were thinking that we will take the game as deep as possible. And I was believing in myself that I could do it (finish the game). So I was just holding my shape and backing my basics. I was believing in myself that I'd finish the game," he added.

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