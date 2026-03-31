Wearing Rajasthan Royals' pink, Ravindra Jadeja had an emotional reunion with the players from Chennai Super Kings as the two franchises squared off in their opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. Jadeja, who rejoined the Royals in a trade deal before this season, admitted that the reunion with CSK was an emotional one for him. However, the reunion felt incomplete as fans could not witness the MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja bromance in Guwahati. The all-rounder was asked if he spoke to Dhoni before the RR vs CSK match; he responded 'no', with Dhoni's peculiar phone habits being cited as the reason.

Dhoni is not known to be a person who spends a lot of time on his phone, and he often keeps it switched off during cricketing assignments. It was for this reason that Jadeja did not even try speaking to Dhoni before the emotional game against Chennai.

"Baat nahi hui, kyunki Mahi bhai phone band hi rakhte hain (Did not speak with Mahi bhai as he keeps his phone off)," he said. "Baat nahi hui, par jab bhi main milunga Mahi bhai se toh khoob saari baatein karunga."

Jadeja was part of the Rajasthan Royals' historic 2008 title-winning squad, and later became an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings after joining them in 2012.

"I'm liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I'm just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey. The good thing was that I'm now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season. I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team," Jadeja said on Jio Hotstar.

Jadeja played a pivotal role in CSK's championship triumphs in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with his impactful contributions in both batting and bowling, along with his exceptional fielding.

With ANI Inputs