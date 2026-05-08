Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been asked by the BCCI to stop vlogging for social media amid the controversy over his teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal, allegedly vaping on a flight, sources told NDTV. A portion of Arshdeep's latest vlog sparked a massive row after social media users alleged that Chahal was using a vape inside the aircraft while the team was traveling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. While neither the player nor the franchise has commented on the matter, sources said the BCCI has directed Arshdeep to refrain from posting vlogs for the remainder of the tournament. This is not the first time IPL 2026 has been hit by a "vaping" controversy; Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was recently fined 25% of his match fee after being caught on camera using a vape inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI issued seven pages of guidelines for the 10 IPL franchises, warning them about the potential dangers of targeted honey-trapping during the league.

The board said it will conduct unannounced "surprise checks" to ensure strict adherence to the league's extensive regulatory framework and operational guidelines.

According to the directive, Saikia noted that no one is permitted to enter a team member's room, regardless of their relationship with the player or official, without the prior knowledge and approval of the team manager.

In his communication to all the franchises, Saikia has noted that "The BCCI / IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this Advisory. Team Managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements."

The BCCI has come down heavily on the offenders, saying whoever found engaging in such conduct will be liable to a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework.

"Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCl's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework," Saikia stated in the directive.

The BCCI has asked the owners to refrain from communicating with players/managers in the dugout during the course of the match. The BCCI has instructed franchise owners to avoid any communication with players or coaching staff in the dugout while a match is in progress.

(With IANS inputs)

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