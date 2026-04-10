Former Indian women's cricketer Anjum Chopra expressed strong confidence that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are capable of defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Drawing parallels with successful franchises like the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, she said consistency is the key to reaching the playoffs. RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending their 18-year wait for a trophy.

Chopra added that teams which build momentum early and maintain form can go all the way, emphasising that a new champion can also emerge this season, and RCB can also defend their title.

Speaking to ANI, Anjum Chopra said, "Yes, they can definitely do it. Mumbai has done it, Chennai has done it, RCB can also do it, and again, the team that consistently plays well will reach the playoffs. All the teams reaching the playoffs start from the blocks, exactly where they left off, so they can definitely do it, there can become a new champion, and RCB can also defend their IPL title."

Chopra believes that RCB looks like the most well-organised side this season, carrying forward their strong momentum as defending champions. She added that they have not only picked up where they left off last year but have also appeared even more impressive and balanced in the current campaign.

"RCB is looking good, they are looking like the most organised team, because they are the defending champions, they started from where they left off last season. In fact, they are even looking better this season," she added.

RCB have both their opening fixtures of the 2026 IPL and now sit at third in the points table with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.501.

Chopra also felt that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are also in strong form, having reached the final last season and therefore knowing exactly how to build from that experience.

"Punjab is also looking very good. They also played the final last year, so they know where it ended, and from where to start again. They have also started well," she concluded.

PBKS have also started off the 2026 IPL season on a high note, winning two games out of their three fixture while one game ended in a draw. Punjab is placed second on the IPL points table with five points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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