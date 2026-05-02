Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni is likely to make his first appearance of IPL 2026 against arch rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Dhoni, 44, has not played a single game this season owing to a calf injury, with his absence from the team sparking significant debate. However, hours ahead of the game, former CSK batter Suresh Raina revealed that Dhoni is all set to make his season debut against the five-time champions, MI, at Chepauk.

"Aaj khel rahe hai shayad. Aaj khel rahe hai. Khel rahe hai bhai logo (He will play tonight)," said Raina on JioStar.

Hearing this, the anchor Jatin Sapru remarked, "Ab aayega na maza (Now we will have fun)."

On the eve of the clash, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey revealed Dhoni's recovery from a calf injury has been progressing well and he will be seen back in action soon.

"Hopefully he'll be back as soon as possible. I don't know if it's tomorrow or it's maybe the next match after that, but he's progressing really well.

"I know he's been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point. I think we're very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping.

"But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning where he's going to have to scan for those ones and twos. So as soon as he's got the confidence in his calf, then I'm sure he'll give it the tick to ready to go," Hussey said in a pre-match press conference.

The final decision to play, Hussey stressed, rests with Dhoni himself. "Once he feels confident in his calf, I'm sure he'll give the signal that he's ready to go. At the moment, we're guided by him. We're waiting. I think all of Chennai is waiting."

(With IANS Inputs)

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