Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the new cricketing sensation in India. The player is only 15 years old, but his unbelievable batting has impressed one and all. The southpaw rose to limelight after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a massive sum of Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2025. In that very season, he got a chance and paid off the faith put in him by RR. While Sooryavanshi kicked off his IPL career with a first-ball six, he scored a 35-ball century in just his second game. This also turned out to be the fastest hundred scored by an Indian in the history of the IPL and second overall.

Former Australia batter Allan Border has praised the Indian opener. He added that he sees glimpses of West Indies great Brian Lara in the teenager.

"I think Vaibhav's one hell of a player, a great talent. I have never seen any batter at the age of 14 or 15, hitting a cricket ball with so much of power," Allan Border told Mid-day.

"Of course, I can't predict at this moment if he will go on to become a very successful Test cricketer or not, but I can clearly see glimpses of Brian Lara in him. He has a long way to go, but he sure can hit that ball across all parts of the ground," Border added.

The former Australia batter also shared a piece of advice for the 15-year-old Vaibhav.

"Vaibhav must now learn how to tighten his defence," said Border.

Sooryavanshi warmed the bench during the first half of IPL 2025 and got his chance only after Sanju Samson suffered an injury. The southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.56. The youngster replicated his IPL heroics for India at the Under-19 level.

Thanks to his impressive performaces, Vaibhav found a place for himself in the Playing XI of RR from the very first game of IPL 2026. He scored 254 runs in the first seven matches at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 213.5.

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